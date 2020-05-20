Wednesday, May 20, 2020: Unseasonably hot day with storm chances this evening (severe possible)

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Wednesday will cool into the middle 90’s. That is still around 10 degrees above seasonable normal’s. There will be a chance for rain showers and storms during the late afternoon and evening. The chance will continue into the early AM hours on Thursday. Scattered severe storms are possible. Main hazards are large hail and damaging winds.

Thursday and Friday will feature chances for rain showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90’s.

Unusually warm temperatures will continue for Saturday before cooling to near average on Sunday. The chance for rain and thunderstorms will continue.

A cold front will move through during the AM hours on Memorial Day. This will cool highs into the lower 80’s and give us the best chance for rain and storms for this forecast cycle. The severe weather threat will be monitored.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *SLIGHT RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* SCATTERED SEVERE STORMS ARE POSSIBLE* Mostly Sunny. 30% PM Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 96° Winds: ESE 5-15 MPH

Tonight: *SLIGHT RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* SCATTERED SEVERE STORMS ARE POSSIBLE* 50% Rain and Thunderstorms. Mostly Cloudy. Low Temperature: 68° Winds: SE 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 91° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. 20% PM Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 50% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 87° Winds: SSE 15 MPH

Monday: Mostly Cloudy. 60% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 82° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 81° Winds: NE 5 MPH

Average High Temperature: 86°

Average Low Temperature: 63°

Sunrise: 6:37 A.M.

Sunset: 8:34 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday