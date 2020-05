After a very warm day yesterday that saw temperatures rise to the triple digits, today we will look for warm readings but not quiet as hot. For the rest of your Wednesday, we will see mostly sunny skies with a warm 96 degrees to look forward too. The winds will be gentle at 5-10 mph from the east. For this evening, we have a 50% chance of an isolated shower and the overnight low will be 70 degrees. The winds will pick up from the southeast at around 10-15 mph.