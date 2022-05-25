FORECAST SUMMARY:

Unseasonably cool temperatures will be felt today. After a chilly and very fall-like sunrise, expect afternoon highs to only reach the middle to upper 70’s with partly sunny skies. That is around 15 degrees below average. Expect a breezy northwest wind under partly sunny skies. The wind will settle this evening.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low to middle 50’s under mostly clear skies. There will be a light south southwest wind.

Dry weather with a warming trend will then be seen to close out the week. Thursday and Friday will be in the 90’s. Thursday will see a light west to northwest wind. The winds will stay light Friday as they turn to the south southeast.

Triple digit heat will return for this Memorial Day Weekend as south winds turn gusty.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 76° Winds: NW 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 53° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 91° Winds: W>NW 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 102° Winds: SSW 20-25 G35 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 103° Winds: S 20-25 G35 MPH

Monday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 20-25 G35 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SSE 20-25 G35 MPH

Average High Temperature: 89°

Average Low Temperature: 65°

Sunrise: 6:35 A.M.

Sunset: 8:37 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday