Wednesday, May 26, 2021: Very warm and humid with lots of sun

FORECAST SUMMARY:

We will see a break from rain and storm chances today. Expect a return of very warm and humid conditions. Highs will reach the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. With the humidity, it will feel more like the middle 90’s. After some morning clouds, the afternoon looks very sunny. There will be a breezy south wind.

Overnight, the winds will pick up even more. Expect a gusty south wind. Cloud cover will increase as temperatures fall into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Thursday looks to be the warmest day this week. Highs will reach the low 90’s. With the humidity it will feel a few degrees warmer. Chances for storms will move in Thursday evening and continue into the night. Severe weather will be possible.

A better chance for rain and storms will be seen on Friday along a cold front. Highs will reach the low 80’s under partly sunny skies.

The Memorial Day weekend will be warm and humid. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s each day. That is around 5-10 degrees below average. Saturday will be mainly dry. There may be a chance for a few showers during the morning. The winds will pick up Sunday and Monday. The forecast will turn unsettled Sunday evening. Chances for rain and storms will be seen Sunday evening through Tuesday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: AM Clouds. Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 89° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 69° Winds: SSE 10-15 G25 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. 30% PM Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 91° Winds: SSE 15-20 G30 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 60% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 82° Winds: S > E 5-15 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 30% AM Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 80° Winds: E 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 20% PM Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 81° Winds: SE 15-20 G30 MPH

Monday: Mostly Cloudy. 40% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 81° Winds: SSE 15-20 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. 50% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 79° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 89°

Average Low Temperature: 65°

Sunrise: 6:34 A.M.

Sunset: 8:38 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday