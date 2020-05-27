Wednesday, May 27, 2020: Seasonable temperatures with chances for severe thunderstorms

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Seasonable temperatures will return today along with the threat for severe thunderstorms. Numerous severe thunderstorms are possible in the SE Big Country and Heartland this afternoon and evening. Main hazards are large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes. Severe chances taper off the further north and west you travel. Abilene has the chance for isolated severe thunderstorms.

Thursday will be another seasonable day with a smaller chance for storms. The southern Big Country has the potential to see isolated severe storms.

The forecast will dry out Friday afternoon.

The weekend is looking warm, sunny, and quiet. Saturday will see high’s in the upper 80’s. Sunday will warm into the low 90’s.

Unseasonably warm temperatures will continue for Monday and Tuesday. It will be dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *ENHANCED RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *NUMEROUS SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS ARE POSSIBLE* (FOR THE SE BIG COUNTRY AND HEARTLAND) Partly Sunny. 30% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 87° Winds: S > N 0-5 MPH

Tonight: *ENHANCED RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *NUMEROUS SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS ARE POSSIBLE* (FOR THE SE BIG COUNTRY AND HEARTLAND) Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 61° Winds: Light and Variable.

Thursday: *MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *ISOLATED SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS ARE POSSIBLE* Mostly Sunny. 20% PM Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 88° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. 20% AM Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 86° Winds: ENE 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 89° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 91° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 91° Winds: SE 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 87°

Average Low Temperature: 65°

Sunrise: 6:34 A.M.

Sunset: 8:38 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday