Wednesday, May 29: Rain and storm chances return Thursday night

Weather

by: Sam Nichols

Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows 59-62 degrees. NE winds will be 10-15mph. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs around 80-82 degrees. NE winds will be 10-15 mph. There is a 20% chance for rain and storms tonight, and a 40% chance for rain and thunderstorms Thursday night.
 

