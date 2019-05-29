Weather

Wednesday, May 29: Rain and storm chances return Thursday night

By:

Posted: May 29, 2019 05:34 PM CDT

Updated: May 29, 2019 05:34 PM CDT

Wednesday, May 29: Rain and storm chances return Thursday night

Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows 59-62 degrees. NE winds will be 10-15mph. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs around 80-82 degrees. NE winds will be 10-15 mph. There is a 20% chance for rain and storms tonight, and a 40% chance for rain and thunderstorms Thursday night.
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected