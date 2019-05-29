Wednesday, May 29: Rain and storm chances return Thursday night
Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows 59-62 degrees. NE winds will be 10-15mph. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs around 80-82 degrees. NE winds will be 10-15 mph. There is a 20% chance for rain and storms tonight, and a 40% chance for rain and thunderstorms Thursday night.
More Stories
-
FORECAST SUMMARY:
-
Scattered storms will move across the Big Country today. A couple of…
-
Grab the umbrella this morning with scattered storm chances through…
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-