FORECAST SUMMARY:

Thunderstorm chances will ramp up today. The morning will feature a slight chance of rain and storms with chances increasing during the afternoon and evening. Scattered to numerous severe storms are expected during this time. Anything from large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes, and dangerous lightning will be possible.

Thunderstorm chances will continue into the night as a cold front moves through. Temperatures will fall into the middle 60’s as the winds begin to turn from the south to the west northwest.

Thunderstorm chances will taper off from the northwest to southeast on Thursday. The forecast will dry out by around noon. It will be a warm day with decreasing clouds.

We will then get into a big warm-up. Friday will see highs in the middle 90’s.

Triple digit heat is forecasted for the weekend. It will be windy and dry. Fire weather will be a concern.

Hundred degree weather will continue for Monday. We will cool a little on Tuesday as storm chances return.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Cloudy. 50% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 83° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. 40% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 63° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. 30% AM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 84° Winds: WN > N 10-15 G25 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: WSW 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 104° Winds: SW 15-20 G30 MPH

Sunday (Mother’s Day): Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 103° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Monday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 101° Winds: SSW 20-25 G35 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 20-25 G35 MPH

Average High Temperature: 83°

Average Low Temperature: 58°

Sunrise: 6:49 A.M.

Sunset: 8:22 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday