Wednesday, May 6, 2020: Gorgeous day ahead!

FORECAST SUMMARY:

After that chilly start, expect a gorgeous afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the middle 80’s along with sunny skies. The dew points will be low and the winds will be light. Enjoy it!

Winds will pick up substantially out of the south on Thursday. Expect sustained south winds around 20-25 MPH with wind gusts around 40 MPH. There is the potential for thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Scattered severe thunderstorms are possible in the northern Big country while isolated severe thunderstorms are possible for the rest of the area with the exception being the SE Big Country and Heartland. Otherwise, temperatures will reach the upper 80’s and low 90’s under mostly sunny skies.

A cold front will move through early Friday morning. The rest of the day will be windy and dry. High temperatures will be in the lower 70’s. That’s around 10 degrees cooler than usual early May highs.

The winds will taper off on Saturday, and temperatures will only reach the middle 70’s.

Sunday will see a slight warm-up along with sunny skies.

Monday and Tuesday will see temperatures warm into the middle 80’s. Both days will feature a slight chance for thunderstorms.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 84° Winds: SE 10 MPH

Tonight: Clear. High Temperature: 61° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S 25-30 G40 MPH

Friday: *MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *ISOLATED SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS ARE POSSIBLE* Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 73° Winds: NNE 20-25 G35 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 74° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Sunday (Mothers day): Sunny. High Temperature: 81° Winds: ESE 10-15 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 84° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 85° Winds: SSW 15-20 MPH

Average High Temperature: 82°

Average Low Temperature: 58°

Sunrise: 6:47 A.M.

Sunset: 8:24 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday