Wednesday Mid-Day Forecast: Things are looking sunny and warm before a cold front makes its way to the big country.

Wednesday, February 12, 2020

Today: Things are finally starting to clear up, seeing those blue skies appear for the big country. A weak cold front will be dragged through dropping overnight temperature in the high 20’s. Don’t forget about the three P’s: Pets, Pipes, Plants. Dry conditions will move in after the front. Expect clear conditions tonight with westerly winds around 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny conditions temperatures a bit cooler than normal. Afternoon highs reaching the upper 40’s. Drier air will move in pushing most of that cloud cover out of the way. Overnight temperatures will reach the mid 60’s with winds from the north northeast around 10-15 mph with gusts around 20.

Valentine’s Day: Conditions for valentine’s day winds mainly from the southeast ranging 5-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Expect to see mostly sunny conditions with temperatures in the mid 50’s and overnight lows in the low 40’s. Slightly chilly so don’t forget that jacket as you make those plans for that special someone in your life.

Future Discussion: Temperatures will increase heading into the start of your workweek. With above average temperature again for the big country a cold front will makes it’s way through late Monday into early Tuesday. With that being said, winter could again return to the big country. Models still too far out to have anything definite, we’ll have more on that as the models progress. Until then, enjoy that sunshine!