Wednesday Morning Forecast: Break from the triple-digit temperatures

After six days straight of triple-digit temperatures in Abilene, we should finally stay below the century mark, but only barely with a high of 99°. As many kiddos head back to school today, it will still be very hot so make sure you are staying cool and hydrated if you have any outdoor plans after class. A few clouds will develop this afternoon, along with a small chance for an isolated shower in the southeastern Big Country.

Temperatures will continue to stay just below 100° as we head through the end of this week and into Saturday. There will be a small chance for isolated showers and possibly a thunderstorm through the day on Saturday, but keeping rain chances low until we have a better idea on the confidence of those rain chances.

Unfortunately, triple-digit heat returns Sunday through the beginning of next week. If you are hoping for cooler weather though, the official temperature outlook for 8 to 14 days from now says we will likely be seeing cooler than average weather as we head into the last few days of August and the first week of September!

Today: Mostly sunny. Southeast winds around 5 to 15 mph. Highs around 100°.

Tonight: Mostly clear. South winds around 5 to 15 mph. Lows in the mid 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. South winds around 5 to 15 mph. 20 mph wind gusts. Highs in the upper 90s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. South winds around 5 to 15 mph. 20 mph wind gusts. Highs in the upper 90s.

Saturday: 20% chance for isolated shower. Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100°.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the low 100s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100°.

Average High: 94°

Average Low: 71°

Sunrise: 7:07 a.m.

Sunset: 8:17 p.m.

– Meteorologist Grant Tosterud

Like and Follow Grant on Facebook /GrantTosterudwx and Twitter @granttosterudwx!