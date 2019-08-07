Wednesday Morning Forecast: Hottest weather of the year moving in through the weekend

A Heat Advisory will go into effect this afternoon across parts of the Big Country, including Abilene, until at least Thursday, but will likely be expanded through this weekend as dangerous heat continues to settle in.

Afternoon high temperatures will continue to warm through this weekend as upper level high pressure builds and moves into Texas, trapping the heat in place for at least the next week. Temperatures will be staying in the lower 100s, with the hottest weather we’ve seen so far this year. Make sure you are finding ways to stay cool in this heat, and checking on your pets, the elderly and always check in the backseat before getting out of the car.

Today: Heat Advisory goes into effect this afternoon. Mostly sunny. South winds around 5 to 15 mph. Highs in the low 100s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. South winds around 10 to 15 mph. Lows around 80°.

Thursday: Heat Advisory continues. Mostly sunny. South winds around 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the low 100s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. South winds around 10 to 20 mph. Lows around 80°. Highs in the low 100s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows around 80°. Highs in the low 100s.

Sunday: Sunny. Lows around 80°. Highs in the low 100s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the low 100s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the low 100s.

Average High: 95°

Average Low: 73°

Sunrise: 6:57 a.m.

Sunset: 8:31 p.m.

– Meteorologist Grant Tosterud

