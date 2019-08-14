Wednesday Morning Forecast: Slight break from the heat today before the triple-digits return again

Temperatures will finally take a break from the triple-digits for most across the Big Country this afternoon, ending a nine day stretch of 100°+ weather in Abilene. However, the with very muggy air in place, heat index values will still climb into the lower 100s this afternoon as we see mostly sunny skies. There is a small chance for a couple isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon in the far southern Big Country.

Our “cool down” will be short lived though, as the heat starts to return again already by Thursday. Highs will be back to around 100° tomorrow, and continue to warm into the weekend. Highs will be back into the lower 100s as early as Friday starting a new streak of triple-digit temperatures that will last into next week.

Today: Isolated rain chance this morning north, and again this afternoon south. Mostly sunny. Northeast winds around 5 to 15 mph. Highs in the mid and upper 90s. Heat index values 102°+.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Southeast winds around 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the mid 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Southeast winds around 5 to 15 mph. Highs around 100°.

Friday: Mostly sunny. South winds around 5 to 15 mph. 20 mph wind gusts. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100°.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the low 100s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows around 80°. Highs in the low 100s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows around 80°. Highs in the low 100s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100°.

Average High: 95°

Average Low: 72°

Sunrise: 7:02 a.m.

Sunset: 8:24 p.m.

– Meteorologist Grant Tosterud

