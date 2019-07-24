Wednesday Morning Forecast: Warmer, drier weather returns the rest of this week

It is a record cold start to the day in Abilene as temperatures have fallen into the mid and low 60s across the Big Country. We will continue to hang onto below average temperatures into the end of this week, keeping the relief from the heat around for at least a couple more days.

Afternoon highs do start climbing again today though, eventually back into the mid 90s by this weekend, and staying in the mid and upper 90s to start next week.

Today: Sunny. East winds around 5 to 10 mph. Highs around 90°.

Tonight: Clear. Southeast winds around 5 to 15 mph. Lows in the mid 60s.

Thursday: Sunny. Southeast winds around 5 to 15 mph. Highs in the low 90s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows around 70°. Highs in the mid 90s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows around 70°. Highs in the mid 90s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Monday: Sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Tuesday: Sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Average High: 95°

Average Low: 73°

Sunrise: 6:48 a.m.

Sunset: 8:42 p.m.

– Meteorologist Grant Tosterud

