Wednesday Morning Weather: 100s are here the next few days

The summer-time heat has returned as temperatures broke the century mark across areas of the Big Country yesterday. We are now under a stretch of 100° weather that will last through the end of this week.

The hottest of the weather will move in on Thursday when air temperatures will climb into the low 100s across much of our area. We will continue to stay around 100° into Saturday before a weak cold front will move into our area, bringing with it a chance for showers and thunderstorms Saturday evening and bringing cooler weather for Sunday and Monday. The heat isn’t gone though with highs back to around 100° again by next Tuesday.

Today: Mostly sunny. Southeast winds around 5 to 15 mph. Highs in the low 100s.

Tonight: Clear. Southeast winds around 5 to 15 mph. Lows in the mid 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Southeast winds around 5 to 15 mph. 20 mph gusts. Highs in the low 100s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. South winds around 5 to 15 mph. 20 mph gusts. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100°.

Saturday: Partly sunny. 20% chance for thunderstorms Saturday evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100°.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100°.

Average High: 95°

Average Low: 73°

Sunrise: 6:52 a.m.

Sunset: 8:37 p.m.

– Meteorologist Grant Tosterud

Like and Follow Grant on Facebook /GrantTosterudwx and Twitter @granttosterudwx!