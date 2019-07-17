Wednesday Morning Weather: Summer heat wave continues

Triple-digit heat continues today across the Big Country, but temperatures should be a degree or two cooler than yesterday. Highs this afternoon will once again warm to around 100° with a heat index from 104° to 107°.
The hot and sunny weather continues through the weekend, however we will finally see a break from the triple-digit temperatures by the start of next week as a weak front approaches the Big Country, bringing lighter winds, a few more clouds and even rain chances.
Ways to stay safe in the heat:
- Avoid the hottest time of the day, between noon and 6:00 pm
- Drink plenty of water
- Wear sunscreen, and reapply as needed
- Take frequent breaks from the heat
- Check on or bring in outdoor pets
- Always check the back seat before locking the car
Today: Sunny. South winds around 10 to 20 mph. Highs around 100°. Heat index around 104°.
Tonight: Clear. South winds around 10 to 20 mph. Lows in the mid 70s.
Thursday: Sunny. South winds around 10 to 20 mph. Highs around 100°.
Friday: Sunny. South winds around 10 to 20 mph. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100°.
Saturday: Sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100°.
Sunday: Sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100°.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
Tuesday: 20% chance for rain. Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
Average High: 94°
Average Low: 72°
Sunrise: 6:43 a.m.
Sunset: 8:46 p.m.
– Meteorologist Grant Tosterud
Like and Follow Grant on Facebook /GrantTosterudwx and Twitter @granttosterudwx!