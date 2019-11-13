Wednesday, November 13: Our next cold front arrives Thursday morning

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Bundle up before you head out the door this morning. Temperatures are once again below freezing. With a breezy south wind, wind chills are in the teens! Afternoon high’s will be in the middle 50's for most of us. However, mostly cloudy skies in our southern counties will hold temperatures in the 40's. There will be a slight chance for a rain shower this evening through the night for those areas. The rest of the forecast area will be partly to mostly sunny.