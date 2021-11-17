Wednesday, November 17, 2021: A cold front will give us gusty winds and much cooler temperatures

FORECAST SUMMARY:

A dry cold front will move through the Big Country today. The cold front will clear Abilene by around 1 PM this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the middle 70’s across the central Big Country. Temperatures will then decrease throughout the rest of the day. Most areas should be in the 50’s by 6 PM. It will be a little cooler in the Northwest Big Country and a little warmer in the Southeast Big Country and Heartland. There will be a gusty north wind.

It will be a chilly night. Temperatures will fall to near 40° under partly clear skies. With a steady breeze from the north, wind chill values will be in the middle 30’s.

Thursday will be a cool day. High temperatures will only reach the upper 50’s under mostly sunny skies.

There will be a warming trend through Saturday. Temperatures will warm into the middle to upper 70’s. The forecast will stay dry.

A cold front will move in on Sunday. A few light showers cannot be ruled out in our eastern counties. Most areas should stay dry. This will usher in some cooler temperatures to start next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 75° Winds: N 10-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Windy. Wind Chill: 35° Low Temperature: 40° Winds: NE 10-20 G25 MPH

Thursday: Decreasing Clouds. Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 59° Winds: NE 10-15 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 66° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 78° Winds: SW 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 75° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 63° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 71° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Average High Temperature: 67°

Average Low Temperature: 43°

Sunrise: 7:10 A.M.

Sunset: 5:37 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday