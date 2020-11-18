Wednesday, November 18, 2020: Elevated fire weather today with unseasonably warm temperatures

FORECAST SUMMARY:

The winds will pick up today. Expect south winds around 15-25 MPH along with a continuation of the unseasonably warm weather pattern. Expect highs in the middle 70’s under sunny skies. The air will be dry. This combination will enhance the risk for the initiation and the spreading of wildfires. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted most of our area in the Elevated Fire Weather polygon.

Gusty winds, generally out of the south, will stay in the forecast through Saturday. Temperatures will remain unseasonably warm. The forecast will stay quiet and dry.

A cold front will move through Sunday morning. Expect increasing clouds along with a breezy N wind. Temperatures will be a lot cooler. Highs will be around 60°. Rain showers are likely Sunday.

Monday will only see highs in the middle 50’s. There will also be a slight chance for rain showers.

Tuesday will see a return to seasonable high temperatures. There will be a light wind and a slight chance for rain showers.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 76° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 54° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 76° Winds: SSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 77° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 75° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. 50% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 60° Winds: NNE 10-15 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 54° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 68° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 65°

Average Low Temperature: 42°

Sunrise: 7:11 A.M.

Sunset: 5:36 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday