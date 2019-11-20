Wednesday, November 20, 2019: Warm and windy day with a 60% chance for rain and thunderstorms

FORECAST SUMMARY:

500 Hpa short wave energy in the desert southwest will advect into our area today. This along with an increase in moisture, as a strong southerly surface flow sets up, will give us a chance for rain showers and thunderstorms today. Rain chances will be the case in the morning. In the afternoon thunderstorms will be possible. There is the potential for isolated strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. The main hazards will be small hail, gusty winds, dangerous lightning, and brief heavy rain. Activity will taper off in early morning hours on Thursday.

Rain chances increase for Thursday afternoon as remnants of a upper level low pass over our area in the form of a short wave. A cold front will move through our area Thuresday night. These two factors will give us an even better chance for rain and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

Cooler air behind the aforementioned cold front will give us high temperatures in the lower 50’s on Friday. Rain chances end Friday afternoon.

Surface high pressure will build in for the weekend as temperatures warm into 60’s. It will be dry as well.

Temperatures will warm into the 70’s on Monday.

A cold front is expected to move through on Tuesday. This will cause temperatures to only top out in the lower 60’s. Precipitation is not expected. But being this far out, that may change.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* Isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible. Mostly cloudy. 60% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 75° Winds: S 15-25 G30 MPH

Tonight: *MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* Isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible. Mostly cloudy. 40% Rain and thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 60° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Thursday: *MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* Isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible. Mostly cloudy. 60% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 68° Winds: S 5-10 > N 5-10 MPH

Friday: Partly sunny. AM 70% Rain and thunderstorms. Cool. High Temperature: 52° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 63° Winds: WNW 5-15 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 67° Winds: W 0-5 > SSW 0-5 MPH

Monday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 73° Winds: WSW 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Partly sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 61° Winds: NW 15-20 G30 MPH

Average High Temperature: 64°

Average Low Temperature: 41°

Sunrise: 7:12 A.M.

Sunset: 5:36 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday