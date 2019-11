FORECAST SUMMARY:

500 Hpa short wave energy in the desert southwest will advect into our area today. This along with an increase in moisture, as a strong southerly surface flow sets up, will give us a chance for rain showers and thunderstorms today. Rain chances will be the case in the morning. In the afternoon thunderstorms will be possible. There is the potential for isolated strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. The main hazards will be small hail, gusty winds, dangerous lightning, and brief heavy rain. Activity will taper off in early morning hours on Thursday.