Wednesday, November 27, 2019: Chilly day with increasing clouds… 40% chance for rain showers

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Temperatures will be a bit chilly for today. Rain chances will move in as well. The best chance for rain will be Wednesday night into Thanksgiving morning. A wintry mix cannot be ruled out for northwestern areas Thanksgiving morning. Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 30’s for most of us. These marginal temperatures will make rain the dominant form of precipitation. Travel issues will be mostly subjected to the Lubbock and Amarillo areas.

For Thanksgiving, temperatures will be on the cool side with highs in the lower to middle 50’s. There is a good chance for rain as well.

Rain chances do continue into Friday as temperatures warm into the 70’s. Strong to possibly severe thunderstorms will be possible Friday afternoon and evening.

A cold front will move through on Friday night into Saturday morning. This will give us a chance for showers and thunderstorms Friday night into Saturday morning. High temperatures on Friday will be in the 60’s.

Sunday will be dry as temperatures contine to cool into the 50’s.

We will slowly warm up to around average by Tuesday as quiet weather settles in for the first half of next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Cloudy. 40% Rain showers. Chilly. High Temperature: 48° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Cloudy. 70% Rain showers. Low Temperature: 36° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Thursday (Thanksgiving): Cloudy. 70% Rain showers. 20% Thunderstorms. Cool. High Temperature: 51° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Friday: *MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* (ISOLATED STRONG TO SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING) Mostly cloudy. 60% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 71° Winds: S 15-20 G40 MPH

Saturday: Mostly sunny. 30% AM Rain showers. 30% AM Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 65° Winds: WNW 10-15 G30 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Cool. High Temperature: 59° Winds: NNW 5-10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 62° Winds: S 0-5 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 67° Winds: W 5-15 G20 MPH

Average High Temperature: 62°

Average Low Temperature: 38°

Sunrise: 7:19 A.M.

Sunset: 5:34 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday