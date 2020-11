We are still on target for continuing with a warming trend that will see readings very close to the 80 degree mark for the next couple of days with warm air in place. For your Wednesday, look for mostly sunny skies and very warm with an afternoon high of 79 degrees. The winds will be a bit gusty from the south southwest at 10-15 mph. For tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and an overnight low only dropping to around 53 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at around 5-10 mph.