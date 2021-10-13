Wednesday, October 13, 2021: Rain and storm chances today with plenty of clouds

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Today will see a continuation of rain and storm chances. The best chance for rain will be in the Southeastern Big Country and Heartland. A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect from Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon for those areas. Rainfall totals have the potential to be as high as 2″ – 5″. Isolated severe storms will be possible.

Rain and storm chances will linger in the eastern/southeastern Big Country and Heartland tonight. Lows will fall into the middle 60’s. There will be a light south southeast wind.

Chances for rain and thunderstorms will come to an end Thursday morning. Highs will be near or a little above average. After a cloudy start, the afternoon will be mostly sunny.

A dry cold front will move through Friday morning. This will usher in unseasonably cool weather. The weekend will see lows in the 40’s with highs in the 70’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Cloudy to Mostly Cloudy. 50% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 79° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. 40% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 64° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Decreasing clouds. 40% AM Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 86° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 73° Winds: N 15-20 G25 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 72° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 75° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 77° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 78° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 81°

Average Low Temperature: 56°

Sunrise: 7:41 A.M.

Sunset: 7:08 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday