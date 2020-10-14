Wednesday, October 14, 2020: Record breaking heat possible with a breeze

FORECAST SUMMARY:

After a quiet and mild start, the temperatures will warm up quick. Expect high temperatures to reach the middle to upper 90’s under sunny skies. The high temperatures record for Abilene on this day is 94°. This will likely be broken. It will be a dry heat. There will be a breezy south southwest wind as well. This combination will make fire weather conditions elevated (mainly for the northwest Big Country). Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low 60’s under clear skies. It will stay breezy.

A strong cold front will push through our area Wednesday night into Thursday AM. It will be very windy behind that front. Expect winds on Thursday to be around 15-25 MPH with 40 MPH wind gusts. Wind Advisory criteria might be reached. Temperatures will only reach the low 70’s. The forecast will stay dry. Fire Weather conditions will once again be elevated.

Friday will be dry and quiet with high temperatures near 70°.

The GFS is showing the potential for a cold front during the Sunday-Monday time-frame while the ECMWF keeps us unusually warm. Due to uncertainties, I am just going with close to seasonable temperatures Saturday through Monday. The forecast will stay dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER* Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 61° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: *ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER* Mostly Sunny. Very windy. High Temperature: 71° Winds: NNE 15-25 G40 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 70° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 82° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 78° Winds: NNW 10-15 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 72° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 75° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 78°

Average Low Temperature: 55°

Sunrise: 7:42 A.M.

Sunset: 7:06 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday