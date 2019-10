Wednesday, October 16: Seasonal sensaton with below average temperatures. Our high temperature reached the mid 60s and lower 70s. Mostly sunny skies and drier, crisp air beckoned autumn was here in the Big Country and the Heartland.

Tonight will feel cold as temperatures drop into the 40s.

Expect to bundle up Thursday morning, as temperatures around 7am will be near 44-48 degrees.

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez