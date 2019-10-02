Wednesday, October 2, 2019: Another hot and dry day with fall-like weather in the near future

FORECAST SUMMARY:

An upper level trough is currently off to our northwest and an upper level ridge is currently off to our east. Western areas of the upper level ridge will be over west central Texas today. As a result, upper level high pressure will be the dominant weather feature. Above average high temperatures and elevated dew points will continue as a south surface flow persists. Upper level disturbances to our northwest will cause rain and thunderstorms. This activity will stay out of our area.

On Thursday, the upper level trough will lift to our northeast as the upper level flow becomes more zonal. This set-up will cause a surface cold front to possibly move through our area. This feature will cause temperatures to fall to the upper 80’s and introduce a chance for rain and thunderstorms.

The upper level zonal flow will continue through the weekend. As a result the forecast will be mostly dry with temperatures in the upper 80’s and low 90’s.

Long-range computer models are forecasting a strong cold front to move through our area Monday morning. This will cause to temperatures to fall below average and give us the chance for rain showers and thunderstorms.

High temperatures will begin to creep up to around average for Wednesday as dryer more comfortable “fall like weather” settles in.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low Temperature: 70° Winds: SSE 5-15 MPH

Thursday: Partly sunny. Weak cold front. 20% PM Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 89° Winds: S 5-10 > ENE 10-15 MPH

Friday: Partly sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 87° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 91° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly sunny. 20% PM Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Monday: Partly sunny to Mostly sunny. 20% AM Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 77° Winds: NNE 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 80° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 82°

Average Low Temperature: 59°

Sunrise: 7:33 A.M.

Sunset: 7:22 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday