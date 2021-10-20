Wednesday, October 20, 2021: Unseasonably warm and mostly sunny today with light winds

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Highs will return to the middle 80’s today along with mostly sunny skies. Cloud cover this morning will gradually clear as we head into the afternoon. A weak cold front will move into the northern Big Country this afternoon. This cold front will have very little effect on our weather as it stalls along I-20. Winds will be light and variable.

Cloud cover will increase during the overnight as temperatures fall into the low 60’s. The winds will stay light overnight.

The aforementioned cold front will retreat to the north as a warm front Thursday afternoon and evening. As this happens a shortwave impulse of energy in the upper levels of the atmosphere will move across our area. This feature combined with the frontal boundary and ample moisture will give us a 20% chance for rain and storms. The time-frame looks to be in the evening and early night-time hours. Severe storms are not likely.

Friday will see highs back in the middle 80’s with plenty of sun. South winds will pick up a little.

The weekend will see south winds increase even more. Highs will reach the middle 80’s with mostly sunny skies.

Next week will see near record breaking heat. High will reach the upper 80’s to near 90° on Monday and Tuesday.

Models are suggesting a cold front Tuesday into Wednesday. This should cool us down and give us some chances for rain and storms.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Decreasing Clouds. Sunny. High Temperature: 84° Winds: Light and Variable

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 60° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 83° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. 20% AM Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 85° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 86° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. 10% Rain and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 87° Winds: SSW 20-25 G35 MPH

Monday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 88° Winds: S 15-25 G30 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 89° Winds: SSW 20-25 G30 MPH

Average High Temperature: 78°

Average Low Temperature: 53°

Sunrise: 7:47 A.M.

Sunset: 7:00 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday