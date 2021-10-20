Wednesday, October 20: Sunny and pleasant on Thursday

Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Coronavirus
Positive News
Veteran’s Voices
Big Country Politics
Texas Politics
KTAB 4U
Live Event Stream
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Top Stories
Brownwood ministry partners with senior center to deliver meals to homebound residents
Top Stories
Check your onions now: CDC identifies cause of massive salmonella outbreak
‘The stakes are enormous:’ Bannon case tests Congress’ power
When and where to watch the Orionid meteor shower in the Big Country
‘Legendary Dad Bod’: Florida dad competing for $25K prize, raising money for pediatric cancer patients
Video
Weather
Weather Tools
Weather Maps
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
The Playbook
National Sports
ACU Sports
HSU Sports
HPU Sports
MCM Sports
Abilene-Area High Schools
Big Country High Schools
Rangers
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
Eagles achieve balance on offense
Video
Top Stories
Another slow start costs Cooper second district loss
Video
AHS’ Thomas run drops jaws in victory over Frenship
Video
CHS’ Roan expects his team to bounce back this week
Video
ACU men picked to finish fifth in WAC coaches’ poll
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 20 de octubre, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 19 de octubre, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 18 de octubre, 2021
Video
Telemundo Abilínea – Viernes 15 de octubre, 2021
Video
Telemundo Abilínea – 14 de octobre, 2021
Video
Telemundo Abilínea – 13 de octubre, 2021
Video
Video
Video Center
Live Event Stream
Community
Jackets For Joy
Hispanic Heritage Month
Future Of The Family
Forever Family
Buy tickets to the “Big Cheese”
Event Calendar
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
BCH To Go Mobile App
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Committed to Community
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Wednesday, October 20: Sunny and pleasant on Thursday
Weather
by:
Sam Nichols
Posted:
Oct 20, 2021 / 04:23 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 20, 2021 / 04:23 PM CDT
Close
You have been added to End Zone Extra Newsletter
Subscribe Now
End Zone Extra
Sign Up
Wednesday, October 20: Sunny and pleasant on Thursday
Interactive Radar
Don't Miss
LIST: Abilene area Halloween Events 2021
Monarchs in the Big Country? It’s time for the annual butterfly migration
Facts and Figures: Food Bank of West Central Texas fights food insecurity in Big Country
West Texas Fair and Rodeo Schedule of Events 2021
SURVEY: Abilene ISD school board asking parents for input on mask mandate
City of Abilene launches COVID-19 vaccine map
MAPS: How many people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in your zip code?
How to apply for federal disaster assistance online, via phone, or by mail
Video
MAP: Where to get COVID-19 vaccines across Texas
Abilene’s top things to look forward to in 2021
More Don't Miss
Big Country Immigration
Tye PD describes process for catching human smugglers
Video
Salvation Army confirms hosting undocumented immigrants who have been tested for COVID-19
Video
Full Press Conference: Congressman Jodey Arrington addresses ongoing immigration issue in Abilene
Video
Mayor Williams: At least 65 immigrants dropped off at Abilene Salvation Army with no resources
Video
2 Big Country PDs say they’re seeing ‘influx’ in undocumented immigrants, some being left at I-20 rest stops
Video
Full Interview: Tye police describe influx of immigrant smuggling on I-20
Video
Who’s paying for these flights? Attorney explains process that takes immigrants to, from Abilene airport
Video
Undocumented immigrant describes going through mysterious ‘catch and release’ process in Abilene
Video
‘Not one person has been notified’: Abilene Regional Airport becomes hub for undocumented immigrant transportation
Video
More Big Country Immigration
Trending stories
Man killed by train in Taylor County
Abilene restaurant gets honorable mention on Texas Monthly’s list of top BBQ joints
What is this mysterious, circular cloud formation seen over Eastland County?
$500 to $1,000 cash rewards offered for wanted criminals in Abilene
When and where to watch the Orionid meteor shower in the Big Country
Unidentified man dead after fiery Callahan Co. crash
Video
Abilene ISD trustees hear plans for teaching incoming Afghan refugee students
Video
Chapelle special spurs Netflix walkout; ‘Trans lives matter’
Texas nurse convicted of using air injections to kill 4 patients
One killed, another hospitalized in ATV accident near Abilene Speedway
Video