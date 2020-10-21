Wednesday, October 21, 2020: Unseasonably warm weather continues with big changes coming

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Warm temperatures and breezy south winds stay in the forecast for today. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80’s under mostly sunny skies. South southeast winds will be around 10-15 MPH with 25 MPH wind gusts. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle 60’s under mostly clear skies. The winds will stay breezy.

This unusually warm weather pattern will continue through Thursday. It will be mostly sunny, dry, and breezy.

Another strong cold front is in the forecast for Friday. High temperatures will be reached in the morning. The cold front will cause temperatures to fall into the 50’s by the middle afternoon. There will be a breezy north northeast wind under partly sunny skies. There is a slight chance for a few rain showers with this front.

Saturday will stay on the mild side. Temperatures will warm into the middle 80’s on Sunday.

Big changes are in store to start next week. A strong arctic cold front will move through Sunday night into Monday morning. Temperatures on Monday look to begin in the 40’s with afternoon highs near 50°. It will be cloudy with a chance for rain showers. Some models are hinting at the possibility of temperatures in the lower to middle 30’s Tuesday AM. There is also a chance for precipitation. A wintry mix is not out of the question for the NW Big Country and low lying areas Tuesday morning. This situation will be monitored closely over this week and weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 87° Winds: SSE 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 66° Winds: SSE 5-15 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 87° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. Breezy. Decreasing temperatures. (50’s for the afternoon) 20% Rain showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 67° Winds: NNE 10-20 G25 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 73° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 86° Winds: SSW 10-15 G20 MPH

Monday: Cloudy. Arctic cold front. Breezy. 30% Rain showers. . High Temperature: 50° Winds: NNE 10-15 G20 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Breezy. AM wintry mix possible. 30% Rain showers. High Temperature: 45° Winds: N 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 76°

Average Low Temperature: 53°

Sunrise: 7:47 A.M.

Sunset: 6:59 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday