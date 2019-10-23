Wednesday, October 23: Rain and colder temperatures for Thursday

Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Positive News
Your Local Election HQ
Big Country Politics
US Politics
Texas Politics
Border Report Tour
Veterans Voices
Live Event Stream
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Top Stories
Ex-Dallas officer files notice to appeal murder conviction
Abilene Police Officer retires after 20 years
Members of Congress look to simplify FAFSA for low-income students
New project looks to light up Storybook Garden
Weather
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Weather Maps
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
The Playbook
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
Dr. Pepper Play of the Week
Ford Impact Player Of The Week
Abilene Christian University
Hardin-Simmons University
McMurry University
AP Sports
Top Stories
Cooper offense revs up after slow start in Week 8
Top Stories
Eagles’ win over Haltom a true team victory
Cougars cranking up the turnover making machine
Fullen happy with way his team handled delays
Wylie’s losing streak is over!
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
Deportes
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 23 de Octubre, 2019
Top Stories
Jaguar en el zoológico de Abilene diagnosticado con cáncer, recibiendo atención hospitalaria
Top Stories
Sheriff del condado de Mitchell: el preso robó el vehículo después de que el oficial lo dejara atrás con las llaves encendidas
Marcha conmemorativa chicana que tendrá lugar el sábado 26 de octubre en Abilene
Hombre de Clyde acusado de robar una tienda de conveniencia es arrestado tras persecución policial en Tye
Asaltan tienda de conveniencia de Abilene el martes por la noche
KTAB 4U
Community
Jackets For Joy
Event Calendar
Job Connection
Do My Job
First Baptist Church
Obituaries
Connecting Caring Communities
Protecting Against Predators
Hispanic Heritage Month
Alzheimer’s Awareness
Balloon Fiesta
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Committed to Community
The Mel Robbins Show
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Wednesday, October 23: Rain and colder temperatures for Thursday
Weather
by:
Sam Nichols
Posted:
Oct 23, 2019 / 05:24 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 23, 2019 / 05:24 PM CDT
Rain and colder temperatures for Thursday.
Don't Miss
Abilene fall festival and event list
Donate to help families impacted by El Paso’s mass shooting
The Daily Pledge
KRBC’s Do My Job
Looking For A Career?
Pros Who Know
Don’t Miss KTAB 4U at 4 p.m.
More Don't Miss