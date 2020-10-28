Wednesday, October 28, 2020: Chilly temperatures continue today as rain chances end

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Rain chances will exit the area, moving west to east, Wednesday morning. Cloud cover will decrease throughout the day. Expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. It will be a little breezy along with high temperatures in the middle to upper 40’s. The heartland will be a few degrees warmer. Overnight, cloud cover will increase as temperatures fall into the middle to upper 30’s.

Thursday and Friday look dry with unseasonably cool temperatures.

Halloween looks sunny and mild during the day. The evening will be a little cool as temperatures fall into the middle 40’s overnight.

A weak dry cold front will cause high temperatures to fall into the lower to middle 60’s to Sunday.

The forecast warms right back up to seasonable temperatures to start next week. Monday and Tuesday will be mainly sunny and quiet.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. AM 60% Rain Showers. Iso. Wintry mix. High Temperature: 48° Winds: NW 5-15 G20 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Low Temperature: 38° Winds: WNW 10-15 G25 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 53° Winds: NNW 15-20 G30 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: Light and Variable.

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 71° Winds: SW 10-15 G20 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 62° Winds: NE 10-15 G20 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 68° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 70° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 74°

Average Low Temperature: 51°

Sunrise: 7:53 A.M.

Sunset: 6:51 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday