Wednesday, October 30, 2019: Chilly and breezy day with rain chances tapering off… FREEZE WARNING THU AM

FORECAST SUMMARY:

It’s not the best of mornings. A *WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY* has been issued for Scurry and Mitchell CO. effective until 10:00 AM today. Main hazards are light freezing rain, freezing drizzle, and freezing fog. This may impact the morning commute. Take extra precautions when traveling over bridges or walking on untreated surfaces. There will also be areas of patchy fog. Temperatures will be in the low 30’s with wind chills in the 20’s.

A strong arctic cold front will move through today. Ahead of the front rain and storms will be possible. Chances for activity will leave the area from west to east. The front will most likely leave by the evening. As the front leaves, clouds will clear and temperatures will remain in the 40’s.

High pressure from the north will settle in on Thursday. Temperatures Thursday morning will be in the 20’s. As a result, a Freeze Warning has been issued for Thursday AM. Temperatures will fall to the 20’s for most of our area. All of our area will be below freezing. Even colder wind chills are expected.

We return to a southerly surface flow for Friday. As a result, temperatures will warm into the 60’s for Friday.

A week cold front will come through Friday night. Temperatures will fall into the 50’s on Saturday. The forecast will remain dry. As we return to a southerly flow on Sunday, temperatures will warm into the 60’s. It will be in the 70’s for Monday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly cloudy 50% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 43° Winds: N 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Partly clear. Freeze Warning. Low Temperature: 25° Winds: NW 10-20 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 54° Winds: NW 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 67° Winds: SW 10-15 G25 MPH

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 58° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Monday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 75° Winds: SSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 69° Winds: N 10-15 G20 MPH

Average High Temperature: 73°

Average Low Temperature: 50°

Sunrise: 7:54 A.M.

Sunset: 6:50 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday