Wednesday, October 30: Freeze Warning in effect through Thursday morning

FORECAST SUMMARY:

It's not the best of mornings. A *WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY* has been issued for Scurry and Mitchell CO. effective until 10:00 AM today. Main hazards are light freezing rain, freezing drizzle, and freezing fog. This may impact the morning commute. Take extra precautions when traveling over bridges or walking on untreated surfaces. There will also be areas of patchy fog. Temperatures will be in the low 30's with wind chills in the 20's.