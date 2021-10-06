Wednesday, October 6, 2021: Warm and sunny with light winds

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Wednesday will see a continuation of pleasant fall temperatures. Highs will once again reach the middle 80’s. A few morning clouds will clear out by the afternoon. There will be a light ESE wind.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low 60’s under mostly clear skies. A few low lying areas may dip into the 50’s. There will be a light southeast wind.

Thursday will be a little warmer. Expect highs in the low 90’s under sunny skies.

Southerly winds will turn breezy on Friday. Temperatures will top out in the low to middle 90’s.

Above average temperatures, breezy south winds, and dry weather will continue through the weekend.

Temperatures will return to average on Monday as the winds settle. A few showers/storms cannot be ruled out.

Tuesday will see the temperatures and the winds pick back up. A few showers/storms cannot be ruled out as well.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: A few AM clouds. Sunny. High Temperature: 86° Winds: ESE 0-5 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 61° Winds: SE 0-5 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 92° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 90° Winds: WSW 10-15 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 86° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 83°

Average Low Temperature: 59°

Sunrise: 7:36 A.M.

Sunset: 7:18 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday