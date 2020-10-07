Wednesday, October 7, 2020: Another very warm and sunny day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Today will be very similar to yesterday. High temperatures will climb into the low 90’s under sunny skies. The winds will be light and variable. Overnight, temperatures will drop to the low 60’s under mostly clear skies. Low lying areas will get into the 50’s. The winds will be out of the SSE at 5-10 MPH.

It may be all quiet here, but the tropics are acting up. Now a category 2 Hurricane, Hurricane Delta is impacting the Yucatan Peninsula early this morning. The Hurricane will then enter the Gulf of Mexico as it threatens the gulf shore. The cone of uncertainty includes Louisiana. It is expected to make landfall in that area as a category 3 hurricane Friday afternoon. Life threatening storm surge, dangerous winds, and heavy rain will impact the Louisiana portion of the gulf coast Friday and Saturday.

Thursday and Friday will be a few degrees cooler than Wednesday, however temperatures will still remain unseasonably warm. The forecast will stay dry.

The weekend will see high temperatures jump into the middle 90’s. Sunday will feature a breezy southwest wind. Sunny and dry weather continues.

A cold front will move through the area Monday morning. This will cause temperatures to fall back down to near seasonal averages. Expect high temperatures to reach the low to middle 80’s along with a mostly sunny sky. The forecast looks to remain dry.

Tuesday will see a continuation of this quiet fall-like weather.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 91° Winds: Light and Variable

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 61° Winds: SSE 0-5 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 88° Winds: SSE 0-5 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 88° Winds: S 0-5 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 94° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Windy. Hot. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SW 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 84° Winds: NW 10-15 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 81° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 80°

Average Low Temperature: 57°

Sunrise: 7:37 A.M.

Sunset: 7:15 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday