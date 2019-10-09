Wednesday, October 9, 2019: A hot day with isolated thunderstorm chances

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Hot temperatures will return today as a strong southerly surface flow initiates which will increase warm air advection. Temperatures will rise to the low to middle 90’s. Southerly wind gusts will be around 30 MPH. Late this afternoon and early this evening isolated thunderstorms will be possible. A few strong to possible severe thunderstorms will be possible.

Thursday will be another hot day with highs in the low to middle 90’s. A very strong cold front is in the forecast for Thursday night into Friday morning. Rain and thunderstorms will be likely as the front passes through. Elevated CAPE along with enhanced lift during the frontal passage will make strong thunderstorms with a few isolated severe thunderstorms possible. Behind the front temperatures will fall to the upper 50’s along with gusty north winds. Isolated to scattered showers will be possible Friday as well.

For the weekend, the upper pattern will return to being zonal. As a result, quiet weather will settle in as temperatures rise into the upper 60’s for Saturday and the 80’s for Sunday.

Temperatures will warm to the upper 80’s for Monday and Tuesday as the 850 hpa ridge strengthens.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *ISOLATED SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE* Partly sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 92° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Partly clear. Warm. Breezy. Low Temperature: 72° Winds: S 10-20 MPH

Thursday: *MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *ISOLATED SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE* Partly sunny. 50% PM Rain and thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 93° Winds: SW 15-20 G30 > N 20-25 G35 MPH

Friday: *MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *ISOLATED SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE* Mostly sunny. 50% AM Rain and thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 57° Winds: N 15-20 G30 MPH

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 68° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 84° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Monday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 88° Winds: SW 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Partly sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 87° Winds: WNW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 79°

Average Low Temperature: 56°

Sunrise: 7:38 A.M.

Sunset: 7:13 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday