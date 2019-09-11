Wednesday, September 11, 2019: Slight chance for rain/storms and gusty south winds

FORECAST SUMMARY:

An upper level trough will continue to be to our west along with an upper level ridge to our east. This will put us in a weak southwest flow aloft. Upper level divergence and associated rising motion will lead to a more unstable atmosphere than what we have been used to across the Big Country. This may lead to a few thermodynamically driven afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. More moisture will be available today, so the precipitation chances were increased to 20%. Activity will be mainly in the southern and western Big Country. By the late evening activity will dissipate.

Thursday PM-Friday will see a better chance for rain and thunderstorms as a cold front will move into our area and stall before retreating back to the north.

The weekend into early next week will be hot and dry as the upper level ridge strengthens.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. High Temperature: 72° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Thursday: Partly sunny. 50% PM Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Friday: Partly sunny. 50% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S 5-10 > E 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 93° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 5-10 > E 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 88°

Average Low Temperature: 66°

Sunrise: 7:20 A.M.

Sunset: 7:50 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday