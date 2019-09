Wednesday, September 11: Rain showers in the Big Country drift into the weather forecast. Rain chances continue into Thursday and Friday as a weak cold front system visits west central Texas.

Today’s high temperatures reached 91-93 degrees.

Brief isolated showers tonight are possible and a low temperatures in 69-71 degrees.

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez

Follow me on Facebook: http://www.Facebook.com/HildaEstevezWX