Wednesday, September 18, 2019: Mostly sunny, hot, and dry day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

An upper level ridge will be to our east over the lower Mississippi Valley along with a trough to our west today. Western regions of the ridge will extend over our area making it once again the dominant influence on our weather today. In turn, we will see a mostly sunny day with hot temperatures.

Tropical depression Imelda will continue to be in the southeast Texas Gulf coast region. At the same time an upper level trough over the western CONUS will move a little to the east. This will keep the bulk of the moisture and instability associated with Imelda to our east. However, we will see some of the moisture and instability advected into our region in the Thursday through Friday time frame. Muggy conditions as well as a conditional slight chance for rain and thunderstorms can be expected on Thursday. On Friday there is a chance for rain and thunderstorms and it will be muggy.

For the weekend, our area will be in a weak southwest flow aloft. This gives us the potential to have shortwaves travel over us that may interact with leftover moisture from the decaying Tropical depression Imelda. This setup will make rain and thunderstorm activity possible. Confidence isn’t great this far out, so only issuing a conditional slight chance for rain and thunderstorms Saturday and a slight chance on Sunday is appropriate. High pressure will have the biggest influence on the weather so dry conditions are likely.

AS we head into early next week, Tropical storm Lorena will likely increase moisture and instability in our area. This may give us a few showers and thunderstorms.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low Temperature: 71° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Partly sunny. 10% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Friday: Partly sunny. 30% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Saturday: Partly sunny. 10% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: S 10-15 G30 MPH

Sunday: Partly sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: SSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Partly sunny. 10% Rain and thunderstorms. Hot. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Partly sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: SSW 5-10 G20 MPH

Average High Temperature: 86°

Average Low Temperature: 63°

Sunrise: 7:24 A.M.

Sunset: 7:41 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday