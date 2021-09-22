Wednesday, September 22, 2021: Unseasonably mild with light winds and lots of sun

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Today is the first day of astronomical fall. A cool dry air mass will stick around over West Texas today. This will make it feel really nice. After that cool start, expect highs in the low 80’s under sunny skies. There will be a light NNE wind.

Overnight, temperatures will get cool. Expect lows to drop into the middle 50’s under clear skies. There will be a light south wind.

Average temperatures will return Thursday. There will be a few more clouds, but it will stay mostly sunny and dry. There will be a light south wind.

Friday and Saturday will see partly sunny skies with a continuation of light south winds. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Rain chances will move in next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 82° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 56° S 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 88° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 89° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 91° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 89° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 87°

Average Low Temperature: 63°

Sunrise: 7:27 A.M.

Sunset: 7:35 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday