Wednesday, September 25, 2019: Mostly sunny along with hot temperatures

FORECAST SUMMARY:

An upper level elongated ridge will stretch from our area all the way east through the North Carolina. This set-up will give us hot and dry conditions today. It will be muggy as a south southwest surface flow persists. Hot and dry weather will continue through Thursday.

For the weekend, an upper level short wave trough will pass us to our north. This disturbance may give us a few rain showers and thunderstorms. Being this far out a 20% chance for activity Friday PM through Saturday is appropriate.

As we head into next week, strong upper level southwest flow will initiate over west central Texas as a trough digs over the Pacific NW. Elevated moisture levels will be seen as a gusty south southeast surface flow will persist. This along with possible upper level disturbances in the flow aloft will make showers and thunderstorms possible. At this time only issuing a 20% chance for activity Sunday through Wednesday is appropriate.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hot. Muggy. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SSW 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Partly clear. Low Temperature: 72° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 10 MPH

Friday: Partly sunny. 20% PM Rain and thunderstorms. Hot. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Saturday: Mostly sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: SSE 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Partly sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Monday: Partly sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 90° Winds: SSE 15-20 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Partly sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 91° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 84°

Average Low Temperature: 61°

Sunrise: 7:29 A.M.

Sunset: 7:32 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday