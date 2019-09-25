Wednesday, September 25: Sunny and hot for Thursday with highs in the mid 90’s.

After the welcome rainfall earlier this week and last week, we're looking ahead to the rest of the first week of Fall and seeing more warm and relatively dry weather ahead.

Tonight: A very warm and mild night ahead for the Big Country thanks to this warm trend we've kept all month. Typical overnight lows are in the lower 60s. Tonight's overnight lows will be in the mid 70s. No rain chances tonight and plenty of clear skies are on the way.