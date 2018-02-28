Wednesday’s Wake-Up Weather: Rain chances and muggy

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Weather Correct_1516192026940.jpg.jpg

Wednesday Morning: It’ll be a mild and muggy start with temperatures starting out in the low 60’s. You’ll need an umbrella as you head out the door as there will be a chance for scattered showers and a few developing storms throughout the morning. 

Wednesday Afternoon: Skies will be mostly cloudy and there is still a chance for a few showers and an isolated thunderstorm throughout the Heartland. It’ll be a mild afternoon with high’s topping out at 74-76 degrees. Winds will be breezy out of the West Southwest at 5-15 with wind gusts up to 20 mph. 

Wednesday Evening: There will be decreasing clouds throughout the Big Country, with a slight chance for more showers and storms developing throughout the Heartland. Winds will stay breezy out of the West Southwest. The cold front will move through around midnight and overnight lows will be chilly at 40-42 degrees. Grab a jacket if your headed out this evening.

THE ABILENE CLIMATE NORMALS FOR TODAY
                         NORMAL    RECORD    YEAR
 MAXIMUM TEMPERATURE (F)   64        88      2006
                                             1904
 MINIMUM TEMPERATURE (F)   40        10      1922


SUNRISE AND SUNSET
FEBRUARY 28 2018......SUNRISE   707 AM CST   SUNSET   635 PM CST
MARCH  1 2018.........SUNRISE   706 AM CST   SUNSET   636 PM CST

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story