Weekend Wakeup Weather Saturday, October 19: We stay slightly above our average high temperature with 78-80 degrees and sunny skies.
Saturday morning, we can expect a humid morning with temperatures 59-62 degrees range.
Lunchtime brings temperatures into the lower 70s and winds shift to a northerly direction at 10-15mph.
Lows will be near the mid 50s and skies will remain mostly clear during the overnight hours.
–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez
