Weekend Wakeup Weather Saturday, October 19: We stay slightly above our average high temperature with 78-80 degrees and sunny skies

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Weekend Wakeup Weather Saturday, October 19: We stay slightly above our average high temperature with 78-80 degrees and sunny skies.

Saturday morning, we can expect a humid morning with temperatures 59-62 degrees range.

Lunchtime brings temperatures into the lower 70s and winds shift to a northerly direction at 10-15mph.

Lows will be near the mid 50s and skies will remain mostly clear during the overnight hours.

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez

Follow me on Facebook http://www.Facebook.com/HildaEstevezWX

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story