ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – While yet another summer week in Abilene and the Big Country began with a heat advisory extension and temperatures in the triple digits, it leaves many wondering when we might see more reasonable weather. Well, it won’t be for a while. Our current heat advisory was extended until 9:00 p.m. Wednesday for much of the area.

The lovely 70-80° weather we long for won’t be coming around for another few months, unfortunately. With July essentially being the middle of the summer, the month of August is expected to be just as hot.

The phrase ‘The dog days of Summer‘ holds very true especially across the southern states. The term refers to the hottest and most unbearable time of summer.

The latest climate trends indicate above normal temperatures continuing into the fall season. Below is the Seasonal Temperature Outlook for September through November and November through January:

As seen above, just about the whole country will be experiencing above normal temperatures for the fall season.

This is a strong indication of a slow cooling trend getting into the fall and winter months. Some forecasts show highs in the 80’s returning as soon as late September into October. Because it’s a while a way, just will have to wait to see what happens.

According to the latest climate models and seasonal temperature outlooks, we can expect average temperatures in the region around November.

We have equal chances of above and below normal temperatures, which leaves us with average conditions.

Parts of the panhandle will still see slightly above average temperatures, along with most of the US, except for the southern plains and southeast region.

As for the near future, triple digits will settle and stay across the area for at least the next week, along with some gusty winds.

There is a chance of a few strong to severe storms Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Our main concerns will include damaging winds at 60+ miles per hour and dangerous lighting. These storms are expected to hit the Big Country between 9:00 p.m. Monday and 3:00 Tuesday morning.

Make sure your phones are equipped with alerts from county, city, and BigCountryHomepage.com! BCH meteorologist will keep you updated as weather happenings progress.