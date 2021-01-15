Windy & cool heading into the weekend

Today we will be feeling the effects of one of those weak cold fronts pushing through that will make our weather conditions seem a bit cooler than seasonal for the entire Big Country. For the rest of today, look for skies to have plenty of sunshine but the afternoon high will struggle to climb to around 53 degrees. The winds will be gusty behind that front at about 5-15 mph from the northwest. For tonight we will see chilly conditions and clear skies and the overnight low dropping to around 30 degrees. The winds will settle through the night at around 5 mph from the west southwest.