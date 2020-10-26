Winter storm set to hit

A winter storm is in the making for later this evening as much colder temperatures are expected accompanied by the potential for the chance of freezing rain and sleet across much of the Big Country. For today we’ll see temps dropping all day long into the 30’s and mostly cloudy skies and a 70% chance of rain after the noon hour. The winds will be from the north at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. For this evening we will see mostly cloudy skies with freezing rain or sleet possible. The chance of precipitation is at 80%. The overnight low will drop to around 29 degrees. The winds will be blustery from the north at around 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25.