(KTAB/KRBC) – A strong cold front will move into the Big Country Wednesday of this week. Gusty north winds behind the cold front will usher in a noteworthy arctic air mass. This will be the coldest air of the winter season so far. High temperatures on Wednesday will be reached around noon. Most areas will only get into the low 40s. Temperatures will fall to below the freezing mark by around 6:00 p.m. in the evening. Sub-freezing temperatures are expected to hang on for several days. We should finally get to above 32° Saturday afternoon. Friday may get near 32°. The morning lows during this time will be dangerously cold. Low temperatures on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will be in the teens or even the single digits. Wind chill values on Thursday and Friday are expected to be below zero. Frostbite can occur on exposed skin in little time in these conditions. This will also pose a threat to plants, pets, and pipes. Afternoon highs on Thursday will only reach the low to middle 20s. Friday should be near 32 degrees.



Wintry precipitation is expected at times Wednesday late afternoon/evening through Thursday morning. Computer models are all over the place with regards to type (rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow) and with regards to amounts. The big take away is that the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commute has the potential to become hazardous. A light glaze of ice may form on outdoor surfaces, including tree branches and power lines, from any freezing rain. This along with gusty north winds will introduce a power outage threat. Road conditions will likely suffer through Friday morning as temperatures will stay well below freezing. Any leftover moisture will freeze over again Friday night. Temperatures will reach the 40s by Saturday afternoon putting an end to hazardous travel.



As of 10:57 a.m. Monday we are thinking precipitation on Wednesday will start as rain during the afternoon. By around 6:00 p.m. a change over to freezing rain could happen as temperatures fall to freezing. A change over to sleet will likely happen during the late evening. Wednesday night the big change over to snow is looking likely. Areas especially along and north of I-20 could see some significant impacts from this storm. As far as totals, it is a little too early to tell. Accumulating snow and ice is looking likely. We will have a better idea of totals tomorrow.



Make sure to prepare for this storm today and tomorrow. It is a good idea to have plenty of food and water to avoid any unnecessary trips to the store. Also, make sure to have plenty of gas for generators and vehicles. Keep in mind the plants, pets, and pipes.





