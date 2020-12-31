Wintry day to close 2020

(KTAB/KRBC) - A Winter Storm Watch remains in effect for much of the Big Country including Abilene and Taylor County for this evening through Thursday evening. Expect periods of rain today and possibly a rumble of thunder or two. Temperatures will fall this afternoon to about 34-35 degrees by 3:00pm.

As temperatures continue to fall tonight, expect rain, freezing rain, and sleet to occur. It will be cold and windy overnight with lows by Thursday morning around 28-30 degrees.